“Capital punishment for raping minors”, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mumbai: Addressing the concerns over growing rape incidents in his state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is painful incident and the culprit should not be given anything less than a capital punishment.

When quizzed by a reporter on increasing number of rape cases in his home state, Chouhan said, “This incident is not limited to MP alone and is a phenomenon across the country.” He added such an act of violence against a girl child is inhuman. “Such issues need to be dealt urgently.”

Chouhan stressed that there should be a fast track court to deal with such issue. He urged the Indian courts to act on it.

After the Kathua and Unnao rape case, the centre had approved an ordinance to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This ordinance introduces death penalty for the rape of children below the age of 12. Citing this, Singh said, “There should be capital punishment for such culprits.” There should be an example set for culprits of such cases.

Recently, reports of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh are on rise. The recent being the case of 19-year old, who was promised a job and taken to forest and then allegedly raped. Yet another case that caught the national attention was the rape of eight-year-old girl, who was abducted outside her school.