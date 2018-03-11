Can board examinations change our career? ASk students

Not that students are taking the board examination lightly, but they are questioning the significance, impact and even the necessity of these examinations in their career. Students are beginning to think if it is just a proof to show that they have completed basic education or is it an influential card which can help them choose a career option or give them a secured job.

Mumbai : It’s no longer how it was or how it is supposed to be, claim students appearing for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board examinations. The basic idea or rather the anxiety of board examination which is termed as the paramount foundation or stepping stone of a student’s life is quite different among young souls.

Not that students are taking the board examination lightly, but they are questioning the significance, impact and even the necessity of these examinations in their career. Students are beginning to think if it is just a proof to show that they have completed basic education or is it an influential card which can help them choose a career option or give them a secured job.

Students claimed they have always been told SSC and HSC examinations are most important. Raghu Jindal, a student said, “We understand these are state board examinations and they form the basis of our education. Both SSC and HSC serve as an entry level document for higher education and career choices. It can also help us earn a living at least in India as it is the basic requirement for any job.”

Students claimed the seriousness is dwindling due to the method of teaching, pattern of marking, other competitive examinations, commercialisation of a student’s career and education being turned into a money making business model. Jinali Mehta, a student said, “The syllabus is taught to us just for the sake of rote learning. Basic concepts are not cleared and explained to us thoroughly which is why we face difficulty ahead. Schools should teach us skills and life lessons to solve practical problems.”

The marking pattern of examination denotes more focus on theory than practical aspects. A student said, “There should be more focus on practical approach because after both the board examinations we move to an entirely different level of education or career space. Theoretical knowledge is much needded but what is the point if we lack pratical approach when we actually step in the real world? And theory based focus boils it down to rote learning and just getting away with the examination just for the sake of it without anything concrete to learn or carry forward in our daily lives.”

Competitive examinations or entrance tests for engineering, medical, architecture, Chartered accountancy (CA), Company Secretary (CS), art and media have taken the limelight away from HSC examination. Divya Dutta, a teacher said, “Tuition classes are charging more than Rs 1 lakh for HSC and one entrance test training. And parents are blindly paying this amount because they think their children cannot make it without these classes. It has become a business of earning huge amount of money and coaxing children to study without understanding the important practical aspects of the real world.”

Students revealed they can focus and give more importance to board examinations if the curriculum and method of teaching itself is interesting, creative and practically beneficial. Rachael Pinto, a student said, “We want to learn life skills in an interesting and creative way as part of board examination. It should go beyond than just syllabus restricted within books. If the state wants progress and change they should initiate the change and evolve with new methods of teaching.”