Call details Records case: Advocate Rizwan suspected of deleting vital info from mobile phone, laptop

Mumbai: The Thane crime branch officials suspect that the accused advocate Rizwan Siddiquee may have deleted vital information from his mobile phones and laptops in connection with the Call Details Records (CDR) case.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane crime branch, “We are suspecting that Rizwan Siddiquee has deleted data from his three mobile phones and two laptops before we arrested him.”

On Monday, the police have recorded the statements of Telugu actress Akruti Nagpal and a businessman in the CDR scam. Akruti’s husband and Rizwan are childhood friends. In 2014, Akruti had a family dispute with her husband. As per her statement to the police, Rizwan had submitted all her Call Record Details which were acquired illegally to the court.

A Mumbai based businessman has also approached the police that Rizwan had illegally sought his CDRs and shared it with his business rival who was earlier his business partner. As per the businessman’s statement to the police, Rizwan has passed on his CDR’s to his rival.

“We have recorded the statements of Akruti Nagpal and the businessman. They will be made witnesses in the case, “ added Trimukhe.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating if Rizwan had sought CDRs while representing Kangana Ranaut in a legal feud with actor Hrithik Roshan. The police will be recording Nawazuddin’s brother Shamshuddin’s statement in the next few days.

The police have stated that Nawazuddin has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case in which he allegedly sought the CDR to spy on his wife Anjali.Rizwan had sought the CDRs through private detective Prashant Palekar who had obtained it illegally by paying Rs.50000 at the behest of Nawazuddin’s brother Shamshuddin. As per the police, Nawazuddin will be made a witness in this case. So far, twelve persons have been arrested in this case. The private detectives Makesh Pandiyan, Jigar Makawana, Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal have been arrested.

The first lady private detective Rajani Pandit was arrested and later released on bail. Meanwhile, the Thane crime branch is in the process of filing a chargesheet in this CDR case.