Call Data records row: Thane police says Nawazuddin Siddiqui had no direct role in case

Thane: In the ongoing ‘Call Data Case’ that saw actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui being accused of spying on his ex-wife, the Thane Police officials, on Saturday, confirmed that the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ star had no direct role in the case.

“Nawazuddin Siddiqui has no direct role in the Call Data Record (CDR) case. He was summoned as a witness and has assured cooperation,” said Parambir Singh, Police Commissioner, Thane.

Earlier, it was reported that Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane’s crime branch in connection to the Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

The duo had been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that the actor’s advocate Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor’s wife from private detectives. Rizwan was held by the Thane Crime Branch and will be produced before the Thane court today.