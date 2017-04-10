CAG slams Maharashtra government for gross financial indiscipline

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has slammed the Maharashtra government for financial indiscipline, pointing out that supplementary fund provision of Rs 35,468.54 crore for the financial year 2015-16 was “wholly unnecessary”.

The CAG report says, “As against the original provision of Rs 2,53,591.80 crore, expenditure of Rs 2,36,066.30 crore was incurred, therefore, no supplementary funds were required. This also indicates that seeking supplementary provisions was avoidable since the expenditure did not even reach the level of the original provision.”

CAG pointed out that in view of the overall savings of Rs 52,9954.04 crore, the supplementary provision of Rs 35,468.54 crore was wholly unnecessary. The report also observed that the government had done what it calls “rush of expenditure” in the last month of the financial year 2015-16.

The CAG report even pointed out that the government made unwarranted and irregular advances from the contingency fund. It has questioned that manner in which out of the total expenses from the fund, Rs 77.20 crore was spent on unnecessarily. The government spent Rs 32 crore from the contingency fund for purchasing a 2,000 sq ft three-storey house in London where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar once lived.