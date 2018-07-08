Byculla zoo officials expect Flipper to lay another egg soon

Mumbai : After Flipper, the four-and-a-half-year-old Humboldt penguin, laid an egg on Thursday morning, Byculla zoo officials are expect that she will lay another egg in the next two days.

Sanjay Tripathi, director, Byculla Zoo, said, “Since the pair of Flipper and Mr Molt laid only one egg on Thursday, there is a possibility of them laying another egg. Penguins generally lay two eggs. We are keeping a close eye on her, and expect her to lay another egg, maybe in the next two days.”

Penguin eggs hatch in about 40 days. When the first egg is hatched, India will have its first-ever Made-in-India penguin.

Dr Madhumita Kale, head Veterinarian and in-charge of the penguin enclosure said, “With the pair laying eggs within two years of being brought to Mumbai, it is obvious the penguins were not only healthy but have also adapted to their new surroundings.”

Byculla Zoo has four female penguins and three male penguins. Six of the penguins have already paired up, and zoo officials are looking for a partner for the remaining female penguin. The newborn will be added to the penguin colony in the zoo.

Meanwhile, experts claim that merely the laying of eggs doesn’t mean there will be a chick. “There are several factors involved, as at times there is a chance the egg could be infertile, or something could go wrong if both parents do not incubate the egg or abandon it. Hence round-the-clock monitoring is required and in several zoos abroad, eggs are artificially incubated too,” an expert veterinarian said.