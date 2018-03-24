By 2025, reach anywhere in Mumbai within an hour

Mumbai: The city’s infrastructure projects which are scheduled to be completed by 2025 are now focusing on reaching anywhere in Mumbai within an hour, revealed experts during a panel discussion on Friday. Experts also added that projects which reduce congestion and increases employment opportunities have also been projected until next seven years.

The panel discussion was conducted at World Trade Centre on Friday. The Metropolitan Commissioner of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), UPS Madan said that there are metro projects being implemented by the authority having a total distance of at least 300 kilometre.

“This is inclusive of the monorail corridor which is set to be commissioned in the coming months,” added Madan. Another expert, Bhushan Gagrani, Managing Director City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) said the construction of Navi Mumbai airport would be completed by 2020.

“We have struggled to received several environmental clearance from concerned agencies. At least 30 percent of the airport construction has been completed till now. The construction of the first runway for the airport would be completed by December 2018,” said Gagrani.

Gagrani said the construction work for the airport had begun in April 2017. “The airport is a green field project and hence it will be able to cover up all shortcomings being currently faced by the Mumbai airport,” added Gagrani. Experts at the panel also spoke about the a new transport model for the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

“The new model would help in decongesting the roads as it would help in reducing at least 1000 trucks from the road. We are working on the model to be used for the purpose of trade,” said Neeraj Bansal, Chairman of JNPT.