Buying tur dal from private company at high rate led to losses to Maharashtra, reveals CAG report

Mumbai: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India slammed state government for procuring of tur dal from NCDEX e-market Limited in July 2016 for distribution of one kilogram per month at the rate of Rs 120 per kilogram to the beneficiary of Antyoday Ann Jojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) through Public Distribution System (PDS) when the Government of India (GoI) had provided tur dal with the rate of Rs 66 per kilogram. CAG stated when people under AAY and BPL category did not able to purchase tur dal with cheaper rate, how could they purchase it with higher rate.

CAG observed when GoI was ready to allott tur dal in May 2016, state government delayed to lift dal by three months and lifted it in August 2016. The rate of the dal provided by GoI was Rs. 66 per kg. The condition was state to sold to consumers in open marker as part of market operations for price control measures.

However, state took decision to purchase tur dal from NCDEX and sale it with the rate of Rs. 120 per kilogram. The state engaged Maharashtra State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited for lifting, milling of tur, packaging and transportation of one kg tur dal per person at a time for sale in open market through private agencies in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

Meanwhile, rate of tur dal went on from Rs 87 to 120 per kg. CAG observed, tur dal procured from NCDEX costing Rs 1.78 crore remained unsold in May 2017 and was lying with District Supply officers for more than nine months. CAG has stated, the unsold stock had lost its shelf life as the tur dal sold in open market was best for consumption for six months from the date of packaging. The state government has suffered a loss of Rs 1.78 crore on account of unsold stock of tur dal.

Dhananjay Munde, leader of opposition said, there was no need to procure tur dal from NCEDX when union government had allotted it with minimal price. “It was lost of tax payers money and there must be conspiracy behind procuring of tur dal from private company,” Munde claimed.