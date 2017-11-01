Buyers who have moved in cannot complain: RERA

Mumbai: Homebuyers who have taken possession of their flats and have not received amenities as per to the agreement should now give a second thought about it. In a recent order by Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), the authority dismissed a similar complaint where the buyer after taking possession of the flat alleged that the developer has not provided amenities as per the agreement.

The complainant, Harish Bhulchandani, registered a complaint with MahaRERA against Satra Properties for not providing all amenities as per the agreement. A registered agreement dated 22nd December 2014 for sale of apartment was executed between the wife of the complainant Rachana Harish Bulchandani and the developer.

Bulchandani stated that he has taken possession of the flat in April 2017. He argued that the developer has not provided the ameneties that were decided in the agreement and urged the authority to direct developer to provide the said facilities.

Developer claimed that the buyer did not complained while taking possession of the flat. He further argued that the complainant has taken possession of the flat prior to RERA act came into effect because of which issues relating to possession of this matter does not fall under the jurisdiction of MahaRERA.

The MahaRERA agreed to the developer’s argument that the buyer took possession of the flat without raising any objections at the time of accepting the possession and dismissed a complaint. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sanjay Chaturvedi, a real estate expert and a property lawyer, said that the dismissal of the complaint is not in favour of home buyers.

He added, “Providing amenities is like providing services to the home buyers and this should be protected by MahaRERA.”