BSE to host special edition of Iyengar Yoga on International Yoga Day

Yogacharya Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar, popularly known as BKS Iyengar, founded his own brand of yoga, called ‘Iyengar Yoga’. He established yoga studios across the world where practitioners are taught ways to improve breathing, concentration and meditation. The unique style is now practiced around the globe. BKS Iyengar had a very close connection with the city of Mumbai, he spent his every weekend for nearly 50 years. Hence, Mumbaikars are fortunate to have people who have trained directly under him.

To mark the 3rd International Day of Yoga, Iyengar Yogashraya in association with the BSE have organised a special event which is open for all. The event will also see a short talk, followed by a practical session, about how yoga can help us become better in whatever we do.

“The Iyengar Method, is made accessible for every being, irrespective of the ability of the body or mind, only willingness is required to make life better. The system of teaching is methodical and progressive, where special attention is given to safety, alignment and ultimately, development and awareness of the self. With this practice, instead of just living the soul comes alive!” says Anirudh Gupta, Iyengar Yoga student. In addition, Iyengar Yogashraya will also organise yoga events for the SEBI and the Mumbai police.

In a nutshell

When: June 21, 2017

Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

Where: BSE, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai

Entry fee: Free