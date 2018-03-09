Broken dreams of contract MBMC employees revived

Bhayandar: In what is being seen as a revival of shattered dreams for contractual staffers working in the various civic bodies across the state, the state government has stayed its own GR issued in February 2018 which disallowed adoption of shortcut methods of first appointing persons on contract basis and subsequently making their services permanent.

The GR had come as major jolt for 68 computer operators working in the various departments aspiring to become regular recruits, as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) could no longer appoint persons on “contract basis” and then make their appointments “permanent” under the guise of absorption. However, the stay on the GR which was notified on Wednesday came as a much-needed respite bringing a ray a hope for the contractual staffers.

Interestingly the GR was in accordance to an Apex Court ruling delivered in July-2016. Working in the MBMC for the past 15 years, 68 operators have been demanding their inclusion in the permanent pay-roll and had also resorted to a strike to protest the decision of the erstwhile civic chief to send unanimously passed general body resolution to the state government for scrapping. The resolution passed in May 2017 mooted an end to the practice of renewing the 11-month contract every year till the operators are not awarded with permanent jobs.