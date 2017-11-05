Bro-in-law ‘strips’ young widow, Cops accused of not acting in case

The woman has claimed that her life is under constant threat, but despite that no action has been taken by the police to arrest her in-laws.

Mumbai : A 29-year-old widow Rukmini Pawar (name changed) lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on September 27 against her brother-in-law for trying to strip her naked at her marital home at Wadarpada on Nivetia Road at Malad(E). Despite being harassed and the lady claiming to be under constant threat at her marital home, the police are reluctant to take any action against the accused.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Dindoshi police station for assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman(Section 354), assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe (Section 354(B)) and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace (Section 504)of the Indian Penal Code against her brother-in-law Deepak Maru Pawar(40). However, as per the lady’s statement to the police, she has mentioned regarding the harassment by her father-in-law Maru Pawar(60), mother-in-law Laxmi Maru Pawar(50) brothers-in-law Deepak Maru Pawar and Umesh Maru Pawar(32).

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Rukmini alleged, “On September 27,when I returned home from market at around 8:30 p.m. my daughter Shraddha told me that one of my family members who had come to visit my residence at Malad was asked to leave and threatened by my father in- law Maru to not meet me and my kids Shraddha(10) and Ujala(7). I inquired with my mother-in-law Laxmi and my father-in-law regarding what was the matter. They started abusing me in filthy language and hit me. My younger brother-in-law Umesh also abused and threatened me and taunted me that my husband had committed suicide because of me. After a while, my brother-in-law Deepak barged into my bedroom and started abusing me and pulled my sari and tried to strip me.”

Rukmini, who was in a state of shock, made a phone call to her mother Surekha and her aunt Laxmi Uttam Chikane and informed them about the horrific incident.

“When my mother and aunt visited my residence to speak to my in- laws, they were abused in filthy language and they were asked to leave. My in- laws do not provide me any food. I have been taking financial help from my mother and aunt to take care of myself and my two children,” she added.

“My life is under constant threat and no action has been taken by the police to arrest my in-laws despite facing repeated humiliation from them,” said Rukmini.

Rukmini lost her husband Ganesh on March 23 this year. She has been staying along with her in-laws since then.

According to Rajaram Vhanmane,Senior Police Inspector, Dindoshi police station, “Deepak was arrested on October 4 and released on bail later.”