Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#VijayMallya
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#ShailzaDwivediMurder
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Breaking! Mumbai: Chartered plane crashes in Ghatkopar, fire brigade rushed to spot

Breaking! Mumbai: Chartered plane crashes in Ghatkopar, fire brigade rushed to spot

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 28, 2018 01:40 pm
FOLLOW US:

Photo Ccredit: Deepak Dudey

A chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. Fire brigade teams rush to the spot.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK