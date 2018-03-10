Free Press Journal
Home / Mumbai / Indian coast guard helicopter makes a hard landing in Raigad district, 4 crew members rescued

Indian coast guard helicopter makes a hard landing in Raigad district, 4 crew members rescued

— By Asia News International | Mar 10, 2018 04:53 pm
Indian Coast Guard helicopter made a hard landing near Murud’s Nandgaon in Raigad district. The accident took place due to hard landing near Murud’s Nandgaon in Raigad district. All 4 crew members of the helicopter rescued and flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. Indian Navy Seaking helicopter with a medical team on-board has taken off to provide cover to Indian Coast Guard helicopter that crashed 160 kms south of Mumbai at 1440 hours.

Further details awaited 


