Indian Coast Guard helicopter made a hard landing near Murud’s Nandgaon in Raigad district. The accident took place due to hard landing near Murud’s Nandgaon in Raigad district. All 4 crew members of the helicopter rescued and flown back to the Naval Hospital INHS Asvini at Mumbai. Indian Navy Seaking helicopter with a medical team on-board has taken off to provide cover to Indian Coast Guard helicopter that crashed 160 kms south of Mumbai at 1440 hours.

Further details awaited