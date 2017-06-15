Brace up, Mumbai: Water charges to be hiked from Friday

Mumbai: In a major blow to the common man, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday hiked water charges by 5.36% or Rs 0.25 per 1,000 litres for domestic users and it will be applicable from Friday. According to an official, the new change in prices will see domestic users who were paying Rs 4.66 for every 1,000 litres will have to pay Rs 4.91 per 1,000 litres, while users in slums will see an increase from Rs 3.49 per 1,000 litres to Rs 3.68.

The corporators cutting across party lines were against the proposal of water charges hike in the standing committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to a 2012 resolution, the BMC can increase the water tax annually while keeping hike below 8%. Corporators will now move the general body to re-open the discussion on the resolution and reject it completely.

Also read: Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation panel under fire over new tender

This is not the first instance of hike in charges. The first hike on water charges was introduced in 2012, when the rates were hiked from Rs 3.50 to Rs 4, followed by an 8% hike in June 2013. The next 8% hike was also introduced in 2015. There was no hike in 2014 and 2016 as both years happened to be election years.

According to data, the BMC incurred Rs 806.56 crore in 2016-17 for sourcing, treating and distributing the water across the city, an increase of 5.39% compared to last year. “There has been a rise in several costs like establishment, administrative, electricity and to recover them, the water and sewerage charges need to be increased,” said a civic official, reported Hindustan Times.