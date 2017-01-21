Boys perform death defying stunts to win Rs 20,000 on train roof tops

In present time people are inspired from movies, some people even try to copy the stunts from movies. Nowadays it is seen that boys daring to stunts like going on top of the train and touching the over ahead wire. These stuntmen who do this stunts for bets, for which they get paid a amount of Rs 20,000.

Travelling on top of the train is a risk to life, such instruction are given on every station nowadays. But some people for impressing their friends and colleagues do stunts on the top of the train. This death defying stunts can lose their life, but they all blinded by the reward of Rs 20,000.

The railway over head wires have electric current of 25,000-volt, which can literally kill anybody who touches it. The over head wiring is a 25,000-volt system which is very powerful and can exert a pull on a person standing even two to three feet away. And since it holds greater voltage, the new system is also more likely to result in fatal electrocution. Then to stuntmen ignore these warnings and continue putting their life’s in danger. Even many youngsters also travel on the roof of the train. In 2016, on Central and Harbour line 27 people have lost their lives, and 33 people have been severely injured by the electrocution of the over head wiring. In 2015, due the same reason 17 people died and 18 people got injured.

As reported by Lokmat, Maximum number of electrocution has been registered at Wadala Railway Police station. Even Dadar, Kurla and Dombilvali stations have registered number of deaths due electrocution. Even after several warnings and punishments from RPF, people are still doing stunts on the roof top of the train.

But now these stuntmen’s have gone when step forward and started betting on stunts like touching the overhead wire. A group of young boys is doing these kinds of stunts on the Central Railway. The group rewards the person with a amount of Rs 20,000, who touches the wire. Ignoring the fact that over head wiring has 25,000 volt, and which can instantly kill anyone. This group still does stunt of touching the overhead wiring. Due to this the person who wins suffers from injuries and wins the cash prize.

Recently RPF officials have caught a Juvenile who is 14 years of age was doing stunts, on further investigation they found about the betting that takes place for such death defying stunts. The gang is suspected to operate in Thane-Mumbra area.