Bombay High Court warns Maharashtra government it would freeze all its govt-plots in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday warned the Maharashtra government that it would freeze all its plots in the city if it failed to hand over 50 acres of land for construction of a National Law University. The court has accordingly asked the government to decide within two weeks whether it will be handing over either of the two plots in Gorai and Goregaon for the construction of the NLU.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik pulled up the government for failing to allot land for construction of the NLU, which is currently functioning from two floors of a government building in Powai. The government pleader informed judges that the state does not have a single plot in the city which measures 50 acres, apart from the two plots in Gorai and Goregaon. The pleader also told the judges that a portion of the 90 hectare land in Goregaon has been sought by MMRDA for construction of a Metro car shed. She also informed judges that there are height restrictions on this land, since it is near the international airport.

Irked over the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We are shocked by your approach, you just cannot have such an attitude towards an educational institution. If this is your approach, then let us clarify that we will not at all hesitate in freezing all your land (allotment).”

“We are in a mood to freeze every plot you have in the city at least till the day you hand over a decent piece of land for the university. Considering the seriousness of the issue, we believe the government must take a final call and change its approach,” Justice Dharmadhikari added.

The judges accordingly asked the government to allow NLU members to examine the plots in Gorai and Goregaon. “They are the experts. Let them examine the site. Once they finalise one, you have to hand over the said plot. And in case, they do not find either of the two feasible for the university, we expect you to make alternate arrangements,” Justice Dharmadhikari said. Posting the matter for further hearing on March 15, the judges also directed the Principle Secretary of the Law department to personally look into the matter.