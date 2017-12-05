Bombay High Court voices concern over ‘rash driving’, asks Union government initiate steps

Mumbai: Voicing concern over rash driving, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Union government to consider initiating action against private vehicles and the bike riders in accordance with its decision of speed governors. The HC while citing some ‘vulnerable’ areas in the city said private vehicles flout the rules pertaining to speed limits.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, “Despite boards (of speed limits) put up on highways, private vehicles do not comply with the norms. They keep flouting the speed rules every day. We think the government must do something in this regard especially against the bikers who are into rash driving.”

“The prime areas like Marine Drive, Sea-Link, Eastern and Western Expressways, Palm Beach road and several others, all are vulnerable. The motorists drive without paying any heed to speed, you must consider doing something in this regard,” the judges said. The judges were hearing a batch of petitions filed by city’s taxi union and bus union. The unions have challenged the Union government’s decision of mandating installation of speed governors in vehicles, a bid to cut down the rise in accidents due to speeding vehicles.

The government had exempted four-wheeler vehicles, ferrying less than eight persons, from fitting the speed governing device. However, the exemption was struck down by the Karnataka High Court, after which the Union government withdrew its exemption. The unions have also highlighted the unavailability of speed governors in the market and have accordingly sought a deferment in implementing the policy decision.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Kemkar said, “It is not a case wherein the petitioners are not willing to adhere to your decision. There are technical constraints especially due to the unavailability of the governors. We fail to understand as to why you are insisting on it given the impossibility due to the technical issues.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, however, informed the judges that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have already been moved by these unions. He also informed the judges that the ministry would be deciding over the applications made by these unions. Considering the submission, Justice Kemkar asked the Union Ministry to decide the applications within two weeks. The judges have also granted liberty to other vehicles or unions to make a representation before the ministry within one week.