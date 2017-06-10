Bombay High Court vacates stay on cluster developments in Thane and suburbs

Mumbai: Clearing the decks for the Maharashtra government to provide extra Floor Space Index (FSI) for the construction of new buildings, the Bombay High Court on Friday vacated its stay on the state’s cluster development policy in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) region. A Division Bench chaired by Chief Justice vacated the stay on the government scheme for Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai and Thane cities.

In August 2014, a Bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka had restrained the government from granting any further increase in FSI for such schemes. This order was in response to a petition filed by Dattatray Dhond, a resident of Thane. The petitioner had argued that before implementing such a scheme to allow an increase in the FSI from 1.00 to 4.00, it was necessary for the authorities to conduct an Impact Assessment Study to ascertain the infrastructure needs of areas in and around Mumbai.

Following the High Court order, the government can now demolish dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and allow new structures to come up by relocating the existing tenants.

The cluster development policy includes building of infrastructure facilities like roads, gardens, markets, schools, hospitals and commercial establishments.

In its application challenging the stay, the government said that the Impact Assessment Study had been conducted. “The reports revealed that there will be no adverse impact on the development of the cities. These reports were forwarded to the Cabinet in August 2015 and April 2016,” said government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani.

Welcoming the judgement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This will enable the government to demolish dilapidated buildings by relocating their tenants. New building would be built with extra Floor Space Index.