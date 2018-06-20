Bombay High Court to state govt: Clarify if Mankhurd shelter home will be relocated for Metro construction

Mumbai: A ‘concerned’ Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to clarify if it was planning to take over the children’s correction home at Mankhurd for constructing a metro yard of the Metro 2B line (Andheri to Mandale). This comes after the HC was informed of a news report claiming the government’s plan to relocate the shelter home. It has asked the government to file a reply with this clarification within two weeks.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni said, “Let the government clarify if it was in talks with the MMRDA to relocate the correction home from Mankhurd to some other place owing to a proposed yard of a Metro line. We want a reply to be filed on this aspect.”

The judges were informed by an advocate appearing for an NGO, of a news report which claimed that the shelter homes would be relocated as the government is mulling handing over the plot’s possession to the MMRDA. Meanwhile, the judges directed the government to sensitise its officials for dealing appropriately with differently-abled people. Justice Patil said, “The laws pertaining to disabilities are important and more important is to deal appropriately with people with different abilities. Take this issue seriously and you must sensitise your system to deal properly with such people.”