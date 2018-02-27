Bombay High Court to state government: Explain how RTOs registering vehicles sans fitness tests

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to clarify as to how it allowed the registration of newly manufactured vehicles, without subjecting them to the compulsory fitness test. A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Riyaz Chagla directed the government to spell out its stand on the issue on Wednesday when the matter would be heard next. This comes after the judges were informed by the government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani that the authorities were allowing registration of new vehicles as they were checked and certified to be fit by their manufacturers, before delivering them to their customers.

Having heard the submissions, the judges held the stand of the government to be in contravention of the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Justice Oka said, “Going by the Act, the registration of a vehicle is treated as valid only if it has a valid certificate of fitness from the manufacturer and the inspecting authority. But the stand of the State that a vehicle can be allowed to undergo registration merely on the basis of the date of its manufacture, in our opinion is prima facie illegal.” Pulling up the government, Justice Oka said, “You are harming the interest of the public at large by granting new registration certificates without subjecting the vehicles to an appropriate fitness test. This is a very serious issue, we expect a clarification from the concerned authority.”

Posting the matter for further hearing, the judges directed the government to either make a statement that it will not issue registration certificates to any vehicle without subjecting them to fitness tests or to explain the legal grounds, based on which the government was allowing registration. The judges were hearing a batch of petitions alleging that officials at various regional transport offices across Maharashtra were issuing fitness certificates, to private as well as transport vehicles to ply on roads without subjecting the vehicles to mandatory fitness tests.