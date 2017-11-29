Bombay High Court to monitor investigations in fabrication of spiritual guru Osho’s will

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it would monitor the investigations in the alleged fabrication of the will of spiritual guru Osho. The HC has accordingly asked the Union government to consider the request of Pune police, which has sought permission to expand the purview of the probe to Spain, where the alleged fabrication took place.

A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi was informed the Pune-based Koregaon Park police has requested the Union Home Ministry to consider issuing Letters Rogatory (LR) to the Spanish government. The judges were also informed about the ‘no response’ from the Union Ministry. The judges asked the Union government to consider the request of the police. The judges also said they would monitor the entire probe in this case.

Posting the matter for further hearing in January, the judges refused to transfer the probe to some central agency, at least till the next date of hearing. The judges were hearing a criminal writ petition filed by Yogesh Thakkar. He had accused the Koregaon Park police of not acting upon his complaint against six foreign nationals, whom he claims have forged Osho’s will. Thakkar’s petition names— Swami Anand Jayesh, Swami Yogendra, Swami Prem Niren, Swami Amrito, Swami Mukesh Bharti and one Pramod, alleges that they have forged the signatures of Osho to get the rights of his intellectual property, worthof millions of dollars.