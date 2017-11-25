Bombay High Court to hear a female police constable’s sex change plea on November 27

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court would hear on November 27 the plea moved by the female police constable, who has approached the court seeking permission to undergo a sex realignment surgery. The writ petition of Lalita Kumari Salve (28) was mentioned by her advocate Ejaz Naqvi, before a division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Girish Kulkarni seeking an urgent hearing.

Having been approached, the judges said they would hear the matter on November 27 and accordingly posted the petition for hearing. Lalita who now styles herself as Lalit and is fighting a battle to embrace a new identity was taken in as a woman constable in the police force in May 2010.

According to her petition filed through advocate Naqvi, she noticed changes in her body, some three years ago. She was then curious to ascertain the exact cause of these changes and accordingly underwent medical tests. The medical reports revealed the presence of ‘Y’ chromosomes in her body, which is usually found more in males. She then consulted doctors, who in turn suggested her to change her gender by this surgery, provided if she really wills to do so.

Subsequently, Lalita had moved a plea before the police authorities seeking one-month medical leave. However, her plea was junked by her seniors. Aggrieved by the approach of the higher officials in the police force, Lalita moved the HC on Thursday.