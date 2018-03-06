Bombay High Court to decide if Metro III car shed can be allowed in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government for its decision to construct the Metro III car shed in Aarey Colony, the only green lung of the city. The HC has asked the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) to continue with its construction work at the Aarey Colony at its own ‘risk’ as it would be hearing the final arguments on March 20.

This means, now the HC will decide if the car shed can be constructed in Aarey colony or not. A division bench of Justice Satyranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik heard a petition filed by activist Zoru Bathena challenging the decision of the government to allow construction of the car shed in Aarey Colony.

During the course of hearing, the judges pulled up the government saying, “Today you have decided to take over the Aarey Colony, tomorrow you would start taking over all the forests and then in the end the National Parks. We think a line must be drawn to this because every time you will say development is for larger public good.”

The scathing observation was made in response to the submissions of the government dubbing the Metro III project as a public utility project for the interest of public at large.

The MMRCL through its advocate Shardul Singh defended its stand and the project saying the project would cut down the number of cars from roads. Irked by this, the judges said, “We are unable to accept such a contention because lakhs of cars are added to the city’s roads every year.”

The judges further said, “We believe this matter needs to be heard finally. We want all the parties to satisfy this Court as to how a balance can be struck between a development project and its environmental impact.”