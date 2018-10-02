Bombay High Court to BMC: Consider setting up medical boards in suburbs

Mumbai: In what can prove helpful for pregnant woman seeking to abort their foetus, the Bombay High Court on Monday asked the BMC to consider setting up permanent medical boards in suburbs. This comes after the division bench of Justices Abhay Oka and Mahesh Sonak noted that only one permanent medical board in JJ hospital is functional in the city. The judges further took into account that almost every plea seeking termination of pregnancy is referred to JJ hospital. “We cannot put the burden on only one single hospital. There must be some alternatives.

Every matter cannot be referred to JJ hospital,” Justice Oka said. “You must consider that these patients (pregnant women) are compelled to travel from one end to other as there are no more medical boards under the MTP act,” Justice Oka observed. The judges accordingly asked the civic body to ‘seriously’ consider setting up permanent medical boards in KEM (central suburbs) and Cooper (western suburbs) hospitals. The bench has granted two weeks’ time to the BMC to consider its suggestions. The bench was hearing a petition filed by a pregnant lady from Nashik seeking to abort her more than 20-weeks foetus suffered from some deformities in the brain.

The Supreme Court had ordered to notify a medical board in each district so that any case of a pregnant woman seeking to terminate her foetus, which has crossed the permissible limit of 20-weeks, can be dealt with. The medical board comprising of experts, first examine the woman and then give their recommendation if the foetus can be aborted or not.