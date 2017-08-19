Bombay High Court throws out Congress councillor’s disqualification

Mumbai: In a relief to Congress corporator Tulip Miranda, the Bombay High Court on Friday restrained the Maharashtra government and the civic body from disqualifying her. The HC has asked the authorities to file their replies within two weeks.

A division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Makarand Karnik heard the writ petition filed by Miranda. She had approached the court apprehending disqualification of her election, owing to the decision of the District Caste Scrutiny Committee that held her caste certificate as invalid.

Miranda, who was elected from the city’s Kalina area in the civic polls held earlier this year, had in her nomination stated that her caste was Other Backward Caste (OBC). However, the committee while verifying her documents, held that her certificate was invalid. The committee had rejected her contention that she belonged to the East Indian Catholic community, which is recognised as OBC by the state government.

The judges have asked the government and the civic body not to oust Miranda till further orders. The judges have also asked the civic body and the government along with the caste scrutiny committee to file their replies in response to Miranda’s contentions. The matter would be next heard after two weeks.