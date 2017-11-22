Bombay High Court throws 11,000 sq ft South Mumbai land open to public

Mumbai: A huge land parcel of almost 11,000 sq ft of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in South Mumbai (SoBo), encroached by a private building named DSK Durgamata luxurious apartments at Cuffe Parade for their personal use, was thrown open to the public on Tuesday by the municipal body. Confirming this, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of South Mumbai ‘A’ ward, said that after the Bombay High Court order, the civic corporation got the plot vacated on November 22, the assigned deadline.

He further said, “Railings along the boundary wall and tiles have been removed and a boundary demarcation has been done to ensure that the public can have access to the park. Also, a notice board has been put outside the park, clearly stating that it is open for public during visiting hours.”

The case pertains to the 16,000 sq ft plot on Prakash Pethe Marg where DSK Developers were allowed to construct a gymnasium on 33% of the plot area. The remaining 67% – almost 11,000 sq ft – was to be developed for public usage. However, the land was being used in an illegal manner by the private building for parking vehicles and other purposes.

A Public Interest Litiga-tion was filed by activist Sanjay Kokate to highlight the issue. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice MS Sonak heard the matter and slammed the civic body for failing to take note of the issue and claimed that the corporation had turned a blind eye to it. Kokate in his petition accused DSK Durgamata Tower housing society at Cuffe Parade of usurping a plot sanctioned for a public garden. The petitioner claimed that society residents were not allowing the general public to enter the park. Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Manjula Chellur, took cognizance of the PIL and when she herself made a surprise visit to the place earlier, she was denied entry into the public garden.