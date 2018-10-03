Bombay High Court tells offenders to clean up beach

Mumbai: Rehabilitation and not jail will help change people: this is the popular notion that has driven the theory of crime and punishment in the Western world. Slowly, in small ways, Indian courts, too, are taking steps in this direction.

In a unique punishment, the Bombay High Court, on Monday, asked two youngsters to do “community service” by cleaning a beach in the city. The court clearly said it will not quash the criminal intimidation case against the duo unless they do community service for at least one month. A division bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre said, “If we impose monetary penalty, it will obviously be paid by their parents. These youngsters will not have any remorse unless they are made to pay for it individually.” The bench added, “Let them do community service and help citizens in cleaning a beach in the city for at least one month.”

The bench accordingly asked Angad Singh Sethi and Kunwar Singh Sethi to do community service by helping in the Versova beach cleaning project. The bench has also asked the concerned police station to file a compliance report stating if the duo have really discharged the service or not. The Sethi brothers, both students, were booked by the BKC police for threatening a bar owner with a replica gun and asking him to serve them liquor after closing.

The owner approached the BKC police station and had registered an FIR against the duo. Aggrieved by the same, they had approached the bench seeking quashing of the FIR through senior counsel Ashok Mundargi, who had suggested that they cough up a monetary compensation. The bench while asking the youngsters to clean the beach for a month also asked the duo to pay Rs 20,000 each to the Tata Memorial Hospital.