Bombay High Court tells Armaan Kohli: Express remorse, do not repeat such behaviour

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed actor Armaan Kohli to submit an affidavit “expressing regret and remorse” for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and assure it he will not repeat such behaviour in future. A bench of justices RM Savant and Revati Mohite-Dere was hearing a plea filed by Kohli seeking that the FIR registered against him in the matter be quashed.

As per the plea, Kohli and his girlfriend arrived at a settlement in the matter and she consented to the FIR being quashed. Kohli also paid monetary compensation to her, according to the plea. Kohli’s father, film director Rajkumar Kohli, and his girlfriend were present in the courtroom on Thursday. His counsel Satish Maneshinde told the court that the actor had only pushed the woman on the stairs, as a result of which she had sustained injuries. However, she told the court she didn’t fall down the stairs. At this, the bench said the records showed that this was not the first time Kohli had been accused of assault.

“It doesn’t matter whether she has been given compensation or not. She is saying she did not fall down the stairs,” the bench said. “We have to think of society also. This isn’t the first time he has been accused of something like this. So, the least we expect is an affidavit expressing remorse and regret from him, and an assurance that he will not repeat this in future,” the bench said.