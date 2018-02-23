Bombay High Court takes on state govt over delay in giving land for law university

Mumbai: Training its guns on the recently held global investor summit in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said the state government had time to hold such mega events but had still not decided on the allotment of land to set up the Mumbai campus of the Maharashtra National Law University.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Bharati Dangre said the issue of allotment of land for the university has been pending since a year-and-a-half and that now it was “fed up” with the delay. “The government has time to hold mega events like the one held last week. Now before the next mega event is held, we want this issue to be resolved,” Justice Dharmadhikari said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed last year by an advocate, Pradeep Havnur, claiming that no concrete steps were being taken to hand over the land to set up the MNLU. “We do not understand why this issue has been pending for one-and-a-half years now. We are fed up. We direct the principal secretary of the state revenue and forest department to appear before us with all concerned files on February 28,” the court ordered.