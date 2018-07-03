Bombay High Court stays MSHRC order in which BMC was to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to Worli senior citizen

Mumbai: In a setback for a 77-year-old senior citizen, the Bombay High Court on Monday stayed orders of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), which ordered Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay Rs 10 lakh as a compensation to the septuagenarian.

MSHRC had in May this year directed BMC to pay the amount as compensation to Pimmi Seth, a Worli resident, as she had sustained serious injuries after stumbling on ‘uneven’ paver blocks. She fell when she was headed towards Worli seaface for her morning walk. Seth’s nose bone was fractured and she lost two teeth. She also sustained injuries on her shoulder, for which she had to cough up around Rs 3 lakh apart from months of medication in order to become stable.

Aggrieved with the paver block menace, Seth’s daughter petitioned MSHRC, highlighting BMC’s failure in maintaining the paver blocks and footpaths in the city. MSHRC member, MA Sayeed, while deciding Seth’s plea had taken a note of complaints of regular walkers highlighting the poor condition of Worli promenade. The commission also noted that there were nine such incidents of senior citizens sustaining injuries after stumbling over the dislodged paver blocks on the same stretch. The commission also took into account the fact that Seth had to pay a heavy sum for her treatment.

BMC, on the other hand, blamed rats for the uneven paver blocks. From day one the civic body has maintained that paver blocks were being dislodged by rats in the area. Embarrassed to be caught on the wrong foot, BMC on Monday challenged MSHRC’s orders before a division bench of Justice Shatanu Kemkar and Justice Nitin Sambre. The bench while issuing a notice to Seth, stayed MSHRC’s orders and directed both parties to file their say in the matter before the next hearing which is slated for August 7.