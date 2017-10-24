Bombay High Court stays government’s move to transfer teachers, terms it ‘discriminatory’

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has stayed a government resolution (GR) of September on transfer of school teachers, observing that courts can interfere when a policy is “discriminatory, arbitrary and unreasonable”. A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and S K Shinde was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the government resolution, dated September 12, 2017.

According to the petitions, the September GR was contrary to a resolution of February 27 by which the Maharashtra government laid out an elaborate policy for transfer of teachers working in schools run by zilla parishads. The petitions claimed that the September resolution gives power to the authorities to arbitrarily select teachers for transfer.

The court observed that the September GR carves out various classes and enables authorities to mete out discriminatory treatment. “Whereas the GR dated February 27, 2017 provided equitable treatment to all the employees of a particular class and hence prima facie we find the impugned government resolution dated September 12, 2017 to be violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India,” the court said. The court then granted a stay on the September GR, but made it clear that the government was free to go ahead

with the implementation of the February resolution. The government had told the court that it could not implement the February resolution due to pendency of various petitions challenging the same and hence, it issued a fresh resolution in September. “We are of the prima facie view that when the government resolution of February 2017 has been upheld by the high court by way of two separate orders, there was no occasion for the state government to have come up with a fresh resolution,” the high court observed.