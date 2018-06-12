Bombay High Court slams government for not constructing lab to test swine flu in Aurangabad

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to consider conducting a disciplinary inquiry against officials of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) for delaying the granting of permission to construct a laboratory in a medical college in Aurangabad. The proposed laboratory would be a boon for people from the district as they would not have to travel all the way to Mumbai for tests to detect swine flu and other diseases.

A division bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Girish Kulkarni was informed that despite their orders passed earlier, the DMER has done almost nothing for construction of a laboratory in Aurangabad. Irked over the submission, the bench said, “We fail to understand as to how two departments of the government are unable to work together. How can the DMER not oblige the orders of the government?…This calls for a disciplinary inquiry. We hope the government would consider it,” the bench said.

The observations were made while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to set up laboratories in government-run hospitals. The PIL seeks directions to set up laboratories for testing viruses like the H1N1 or swine flu, which has caused several deaths in the last few years.