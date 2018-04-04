Bombay High Court seeks retired judges’ names to act as Mumbai Cricket Association administrators

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to submit names of retired judges of either the Supreme Court of India or the Bombay High Court. The HC sought the names of retired judges so that they can be appointed as ‘administrator’ over the MCA.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Makarand Karnik even pulled up MCA for failing to implement recommendations of the Lodha Committee. This comes after the MCA counsel told the judges that the association is willing to implement the Committee’s recommendations.

Irked, the bench said, “Even though the deadline to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations, as set by Supreme Court has passed, you are still only seeking extensions. In such circumstances, how can we be assured of the sanctity of your meetings then?”

“We are of the opinion that there must be an administrator to oversee your meetings. Let there be an administrator. You suggest names of retired HC or SC judges,” the bench added.

The judges were hearing a petition seeking appointment of an administrator to look after MCA’s business citing the fact that the cricket body has miserably failed to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations. The BCCI has also backed the petition and okayed the appointment of an administrator to look after the MCA.