Bombay High Court seeks report from BMC over steps taken against unauthorised pandals

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday to detail the steps taken against unauthorised pandals across the state ahead of the Ganesh festival.

In Mumbai alone, over 300 illegal pandals have come up ahead of the 10-day festival which starts Thursday, the government said. A bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sonak directed the authorities to inform the court of the action taken by Friday.

The directions came after the court was informed by the government that recent inspection by various municipal corporations across Maharashtra revealed that several pandals have been constructed in violation of civic rules and noise pollution norms. In Mumbai and suburbs alone, over 300 such illegal pandals were found, said government lawyer Abhinandan Vagyani.