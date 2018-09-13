Bombay High Court seeks report from BMC over steps taken against unauthorised pandals
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday to detail the steps taken against unauthorised pandals across the state ahead of the Ganesh festival.
In Mumbai alone, over 300 illegal pandals have come up ahead of the 10-day festival which starts Thursday, the government said. A bench of Justices A S Oka and M S Sonak directed the authorities to inform the court of the action taken by Friday.
The directions came after the court was informed by the government that recent inspection by various municipal corporations across Maharashtra revealed that several pandals have been constructed in violation of civic rules and noise pollution norms. In Mumbai and suburbs alone, over 300 such illegal pandals were found, said government lawyer Abhinandan Vagyani.
JUST ARRIVED
- Bombay High Court seeks report from BMC over steps taken against unauthorised pandals
- Mumbai: Inspector releases a song ‘Police Dada’
- Indore: 74,000 duplicate voters deleted from voters’ list
- News Alerts! Gorakhpur cop allegedly commits suicide
- Indore: Platoon commander killed after being hit by school bus
EDITOR’S PICK
The moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…
The RBI points to very crucial chinks
The latest annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is quite candid about its assessment of demonetisation. More…
Nuns are at the bottom of pecking order
In ecclesiastical hierarchy, nuns are bottom-line functionaries, dingbats and footnotes in the order; they come and go in nondescript robes.…
Politics is the art of selling the impossible
At the BJP National Executive in Delhi last week, the party leadership projected a picture of confidence and determination, at…
The national executive meeting of the BJP in the capital at the weekend underlined the gung-ho mood of the party.…