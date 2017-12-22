Bombay High Court says traffic police need makeover

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that the city traffic police department needed an “image makeover” to ensure that its constables “command more respect”. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and NW Sambre said that often, motorists do not pay heed to the traffic constables who stop them for violations, and that they argue with the constables.

“Many times you can see the traffic constable standing in a corner and chatting. Sometimes, if he stops a motorist for a traffic norm violation, they get into an argument,” the bench said. “This can’t continue. The constables must conduct themselves in a way that their stature increases and that they command respect,” it said.

The bench suggested that the traffic department equip all constables with “cameras, mobile vans and to move around”, and to also get the local police to help them sometimes.

“You must equip the constables to deal with increasing violations. The department and its constables must also change their image so that people respect them. Their word should be the final word,” the bench said. “If a constable stops a motorist saying he ok she has committed some violation, then that should be the final word. No unnecessary arguments must follow,” it said.

The bench was hearing a plea filed last year by traffic constable Sunil Toke alleging rampant corruption in the traffic department. The court had subsequently converted the plea into a PIL. It had also directed the department to submit a progress report on the steps taken to curb of corruption.

The traffic department in turn, submitted an affidavit stating that a probe into Toke’s allegations hadn’t revealed any irregularities. On Thursday, the counsel for the state traffic department submitted that the department had already introduced the cashless e-challan system to curb instances of bribe.