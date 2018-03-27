Bombay High Court restrains rape accused trustee from entering school

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday restrained the trustee of an international school in Andheri, who had been accused of rape, from entering the school premises until further orders, after the parents of some of the students approached it.

The trustee, a French national, was arrested last year for allegedly raping a three-year-old student. He was granted bail in November last year and resumed his duties at the school.

However, the mother of the victim, filed a plea in HC seeking cancellation of his bail.

The parents of 42 other students from the school also filed an application in HC seeking that he be directed to stay away from the school since they feared for the safety of their children.

Vijay Hiremath, the counsel for the victim’s mother, on Monday argued that the session court’s order of November 24 last year, granting bail to the trustee, was bad in law. He submitted that the victim had given cohesive and consistent testimony on multiple occasions and had also identified the perpetrator. “However, surprisingly, the sessions court held that the victim’s statement was full of inconsistencies,” Hiremath said.

The trustee’s counsel Shirish Gupte, however, told HC that the sessions court order was a “well reasoned” one.