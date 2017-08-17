Bombay High Court restrains Maharashtra government from okaying bullock cart races

Mumbai: In a setback to organisers of the traditional bullock cart races in the state, the Bombay High Court restrained the Maharashtra government from granting permission for the sport. The court on Wednesday said that unless the government frames appropriate rules to govern such a sport, it cannot allow the holding of the race.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Pune resident Ajay Marathe sought directions from the court to stop the racing scheduled for August 17 in Pune. According to Marathe, the bullocks are not meant for racing like horses. He also claimed that getting the bullocks to run fast falls within the ambit of cruelty to animals.

State pleader Abhinandan Vagyani told the judges that an amendment has been made to the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, 1960, and that new rules to govern bullock cart races are ready but yet to be notified. He also informed the judges that the draft rules have been put up on the government’s website, asking for suggestions.

Vagyani also told the judges about the legislation passed in April this year by the state Assembly for resumption of bullock cart races across Maharashtra on the lines of Tamil Nadu that had come up with a separate law to regularise Jallikattu — a traditional sport of the state.

After hearing both the sides, the division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Nitin Jamdar restrained the government from giving permission to bullock cart races until proper rules are in place. The judges have granted two weeks’ time for the state to respond to the petition and clarify its stand.