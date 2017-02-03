Bombay High Court rejects Chintan Upadhyay’s bail plea

Justice Jadhav also noted that Chintan had drawn certain ‘objectionable’ paintings in their Juhu flat, which allegedly humiliated Hema and after sensing something wrong in it she had filed a case with the police.

Mumbai : In a major setback to artist Chintan Upadhyay, the prime accused in the double murder case of his estranged wife Hema Upadhyay and her advocate Haresh Bhambhani, the Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected his bail plea.

The bail application was rejected by a single-judge bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav, who observed that ‘prima facie’ case is made out against Chintan.

While rejecting Chintan’s bail plea, Justice Jadhav said, “The conduct of the accused applicant (Chintan) before and after the alleged offence is taken into consideration. At this stage, no case is made out for bail of the applicant.”

Justice Jadhav noted that Chintan had never resided at the Juhu-based flat with Hema since the day he filed divorce proceedings but he shared the same flat only before her murder i.e. from December 1 to December 8, 2015.

Justice Jadhav also noted that Chintan had drawn certain ‘objectionable’ paintings in their Juhu flat, which allegedly humiliated Hema and after sensing something wrong in it she had filed a case with the police.

The court primarily considered Chintan’s diary which was seized from his Jaipur residence. “In the diary seized by the police, the applicant has expressed his trauma and grievance against his wife and her advocate. He has also stated that if given a chance, he would destroy them,” Justice Jadhav noted.

The court also pulled up the Crime Branch for not issuing ‘look out’ notice against the absconding accused Vidyadhar Rajbhar.

Justice Jadhav said, “What were you (police) doing till now? Should the court remind you of your duties?”

The prosecution’s case against Chintan is that he had allegedly hatched and financed the murder of his wife and her advocate.

The prosecution has claimed that Chintan committed this offence out of the matrimonial dispute as the Family Court

had directed him to pay a total of Rs 15 lakh to his wife.

On the other hand, advocate Raja Thakare appearing for Chintan contended that during the course of the alleged offence, his client was not in Mumbai and has no role or motive to kill Hema and her advocate.

Hema and her lawyer Harish were found dead in two boxes lying in a drain in the suburban Kandivali on December 12, 2015