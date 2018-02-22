Bombay High Court refuses to shut Kanjurmarg dumping ground

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to shut down the dumping ground situated at Kanjurmarg saying it is the only site available for dumping the waste of the city. The HC has accordingly directed the officials of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to examine the site and file a report spelling out the health hazards caused due to the dumping ground. A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Pradeep Deshmukh said, “This is the only dumping ground where the waste is dumped as of now. We are aware of the fact that the city creates nearly 11, 000 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis.”

“If we pass orders directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shut down this site at Kanjurmarg, then we think, the situation might worsen. We are of the opinion that once this site is shut then waste would be dumped illegally at any place,” the judges added.

While refusing to shut the dumping yard, the judges further said, “We are concerned with the health of the citizens and accordingly, we directed officials of the MPCB to visit the site and file a report on the health hazards caused due to the dumping ground, over the citizens living near the site.”

The judges were hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed highlighting the adverse impact of the dumping ground over the health of citizens. The petitions accordingly sought a direction to the BMC to shut down the dumping site. However, the judges refused to order shutting of the site and have granted two weeks time to the MPCB officials to examine the site and file a report.