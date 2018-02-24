Bombay High Court refuses to defer deadline of March 31 for linking Aadhaar with ration card

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to defer the deadline of March 31 for linking Aadhaar Card and ration card. The HC has instead asked the petitioner to approach the concerned department in the Maharashtra government and make a representation.

A division bench of Justice Shantanu Kemkar and Justice Rajesh Ketkar was moved by Aziz Pathan through his counsel Swapnil Walve. In his petition, Pathan urged the judges to defer the deadline of March 31 for linking Aadhar card with ration card. The petition mainly highlighted the issues faced by the citizens of Nasik district due to technical glitches. There are inconsistencies in the biometric machines and also in the names of the citizens.

He claimed that because of these inconsistencies, the citizens are finding difficulties in linking their Aadhar card with ration card, resultantly, from April 1 onwards. Having heard the contentions, the judges said, “We are of the opinion that the grievance is mainly restricted to Nasik district. We think the petitioner can approach the concerned department in Mantralaya and make a representation there and apprise the authorities of the issues faced by citizens in his district.”