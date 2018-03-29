Bombay High Court raps Sangli cops for giving wrong info on missing minor girl went missing because of films

Mumbai: Observing that “life is not a film” the Bombay High Court recently slammed the Sangli police for claiming a minor girl had went missing because she was influenced by films and electronic media. The HC has accordingly asked superior officials of the Sangli police to make efforts to trace the missing girl.

A division bench of Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Justice Prakash Naik slammed the Sangli cops for failing to trace the minor missing girl. The judges were irked to hear the submission of the police who claimed that the girl went missing because she was under influence of electronic media and films.

Irked over the submissions, Justice Dharmadhikari said, “We do not expect such a casual and light hearted approach. In all such matters, as is the ordinary and normal opinion, even, the police machinery comprising of lady police officials are now generating a feeling and are holding opinion that minors and particularly vulnerable minor daughters of parties like the petitioner are influenced by films, the electronic media, social networks and handsome boys and, thereafter, run away with them. They continue to be away from their homes until they reach adulthood. Thereafter, and out of fear and apprehensions of being bodily injured, they do not contact the parents or the relatives. The impression is that the contact is established promptly after the minor becomes a major and as formalised the alleged relationship.”

“We do not think this is a real life story and should be placed before this highest Court. Life is not films. Therefore, we direct the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sangli District, to personally supervise the investigations carried out and particularly the search for the minor girl,” Justice Dharmadhikari added. The minor girl had went missing in December 2017 and is allegedly with her cousin. Both the girl and her maternal cousin have not been traced since then and the police recorded the statements of the girl’s family only after they moved HC in March. The matter has been adjourned till April 20.