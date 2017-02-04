Bombay High Court raps Maharashtra government for security to private persons

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for continuing to provide security to politicians, builders and businessmen despite their failure to pay the pending dues.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sunny Punamiya alleging that a large amount is yet to be collected by state police from these private persons.

When the matter was called up for hearing, advocate Abinandan Vagyani, appearing for the government, furnished a copy of the list of people who are given police protection in Maharashtra as well as a separate list for Mumbai city.

After perusing the list, the bench noted that a total of 792 persons in Maharashtra are getting security along with 242 in Mumbai alone. The bench said, “Majority of businessmen and builders are named in this list along with politicians from various political parties. It appears from your list that a majority from these people have not paid a single penny from 1998 but still you have continued to provide them security.

Chief Justice Chellur observed, “The poor who may be threatened are not likely to get security because he cannot afford to pay but a builder easily gets security for free from the government. It appears that the rise in crime is not an important issue for the police as they are busy providing security to such people.”

The bench noted that the list contains names of several political parties and politicians from Mumbai who have failed to pay the dues.

“Political parties (who get security) should come forward in public’s interest and pay the dues. Threat perception is bound to be there for politicians but that does not mean that they would not pay money,” the bench said.

Accordingly, the bench directed the government to provide a fresh list spelling out the occupation and profession of these people. The bench also directed the government to state the grounds on which it is providing security to these people.

Apart from these VIPs, there were 482 people who were categorised as ‘Others’ and the judges wanted a clarification over it.