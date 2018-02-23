Bombay High Court quashes Maharashtra domicile circular

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a Maharashtra government notification issued last year that rendered all post-graduate (PG) medical aspirants from outside Maharashtra, including those who had completed their MMBS degrees from colleges in the state, ineligible for admissions under the state quota on the grounds that they were not domiciled here.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BP Colabawalla held that the above notification that was issued by the state in November last year, was arbitrary and not maintainable in law.

As per a previous order of the Apex Court, all medical colleges in Maharashtra reserve 50% seats for the state quota, and the remaining 50% seats go to the All India Quota.

As per the earlier rules, such students who either had the domicile of Maharashtra, or, who had completed their MBBS and undergraduate dental degrees from state-run, municipal, or private medical colleges in Maharashtra, were eligible to seek admissions to post graduate medical courses under the state quota.

However, as per the notification issued by the state on November 15 last year, aspirants seeking admissions to Post graduate medical courses in the state were required not just to be a graduate from a medical or dental college in the state, but that were to also have the domicile of the state.

The High Court, however, held that the Maharashtra government could not exclude thousands of students, who were otherwise eligible for admissions, merely on the ground of domicile.

The directions came while the bench was hearing a petition filed by some medical students who had completed their undergraduate medical and dental degrees from various state run, municipal, and private colleges in Maharashtra. While they were otherwise eligible for securing admissions in post graduate medical courses, the above notification rendered them ineligible for admissions since they did not have the domicile of the state of Maharashtra.

Their lawyers, Pooja Thorat and VM Thorat, told the court that the said notification was discriminatory and unfair, and sought that it be quashed and set aside. The petitioners also said that in a previous order, the Apex court had held that states could not have domicile as a criteria for admissions to medical colleges.

The Maharashtra government, however, argued that the state’s move was justifiable as the modified rules were to ensure maximum postgraduate medical students from Maharashtra achieved the government’s object of improving and providing better public healthcare in the state. “How can you do this? How can you exclude so many students from the admission process merely on the ground of domicile? This notification can’t be maintained in law and is set aside,” the bench said.