Bombay High Court pulls up BMC over parking woes

Asks why it has not been able to formulate a comprehensive policy over the problem as yet

Mumbai : The Bombay High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over its failure to come up with a comprehensive policy to cut down the rampant illegal parking in the city.

The civic body was pulled up by the division bench presided over by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Girish Kulkarni while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the rampant illegal parking in the city. “The roads in the city are blocked by four wheeler and two wheeler vehicles, which are parked as per the whims and fancies of their owners. Especially, the access to public places like hospitals, railway stations, schools are being blocked by parked vehicles,” the bench said.

“The main problem is that you (BMC) have no comprehensive policy over this issue. You have kept nothing in place and that is the reason the people are parking their vehicles wherever they feel like, irrespective of the fact whether it is a police station or a bus stand,” Justice Kulkarni said. The petitioner in the PIL informed the bench that the city is bearing five times more weight of vehicles than what it should bear.

Responding to the submission of the petitioner, Chief Justice Chellur said, “I wonder what would be the scenario in the coming years as not only the roads rather even the footpaths in the city are being encroached. I think that cars must be sold only if there is availability of space for parking.”

Accordingly, the bench appointed Amicus Curiae (friends of court) in the petition and has asked him to furnish details of the parking slots earmarked by the civic body and how the said slots are being used. The bench also directed the BMC to file a reply in response to this petition. The matter would be next heard by the bench on January 13.