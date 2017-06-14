Bombay High Court not against festivals, but concerned about noise pollution

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it has no objection to celebration of religious festivals and is only concerned with the implementation of noise pollution rules. The HC also asked the Maharashtra government to file a detailed affidavit spelling out compliance to the judgement passed on this issue.

A Division Bench presided over by Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Vibha Kankanwadi was hearing a bunch of petitions seeking directions for effective implementation of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000. Justice Oka had last year passed a detailed judgement with a series of directions pertaining to noise pollution across the state.

Earlier, the Bench had also issued contempt notices against several police and civic officials across the state for their failure to take action against noise norms violators. In an earlier hearing, the Bench had issued contempt notices against the officials of Mahim police station as they had celebrated the annual Dargah Urus

festival inside the station premises. The HC had issued notices as the officials had allowed use of loudspeakers inside the station, which is already declared as a ‘silence zone.’