Bombay High Court nixes Mumbai Metro fare hike

Mumbai: In a major breather for commuters, the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the proposal of the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited to hike the fares of Metro One, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova. The court also directed the Maharashtra government to reconstitute a fare fixation committee.

This comes as a relief to lakhs of commuters, who use the 11.4 km Metro One line on a daily basis. This can be said so with a degree of certainty since the MMOPL and its Fare Fixation Committee had wished to hike the fares from the existing Rs. 10 – Rs. 40 slab (per one-way journey) to Rs. 10 – Rs. 110 slab (per journey). This proposal, if implemented, according to commuters, would have surely made an impact on their wallets.

“Let the government reconstitute a fare fixation committee, which will make attempts to resolve the conflicts over fares as expeditiously as possible. Preferably, the committee must resolve the issue within a period of three months,” a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak said. This was incidentally Chellur’s last day in office.

The judges slammed the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) which had proposed the fare hike. In a 134-page judgement, CJ Chellur said, “In matters of price fixation, the interests of consumers, who are most vitally affected, cannot be ignored. A price fixation measure is conceived in the interests of the general consumer public. The right of the citizens to obtain essential articles at fair prices and the duty of the State to provide them so are transformed into the power of the State to fix prices and the obligation of the producer to charge no more than the price fixed.”

The judges noted that the FFC has failed to consider several ‘important’ aspects of the case and went on to recommend fare hike in an ‘arbitrary’ manner. The judges also opined that the MMOPL has somewhat failed to stick to the objective behind this project, which was supposed to be a PPP model.

“The Metro Project, which is expected to cater to a different class of commuters like those commuting in air-conditioned buses or air-conditioned taxis, virtually amounts to converting the character of a Mass Rapid Transit System to a Class Rapid Transit System. According to us, these are all relevant considerations which the FFC was bound to at least take into account in determining the Metro fares,” CJ Chellur added.

The judges were hearing a batch of petitions challenging the report of the FFC and the R-Infra of the MMOPL. The petitions led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had challenged the report questioning their authority. The MMRDA had even cited the fares (as chalked out in agreement) which were supposed to be between Rs. Nine and Rs. 13 (one way journey). The MMRDA also cited the sudden decline in the number of commuters post the introduction of the new fares.

Accordingly, the MMRDA had moved the High Court, which in turn had stayed the proposal and since then the renewed fares have not been enforced. On the other hand, the MMOPL, which was all set to enforce these renewed rates from December 1, 2015, had even cited the ‘hefty’ losses it was incurring. The MMOPL claimed it was incurring loss to the tune of Rs. One crore per day due to the existing rates. The MMOPL had also approached the Supreme Court challenging the stay but the apex court declined to interfere and asked the High Court to finally decide the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress’ city chief Sanjay Nirupam had also petitioned the court on behalf of a commuters’ association. He accused the Union government of facilitating profiteering of a private company by allowing hikes in such a manner.

However, since CJ Chellur was about to retire this month and had too much of judicial work, she did not hear Nirupam’s contentions and in turn granted him the liberty to move some other bench.