Bombay High Court issues notice to Amir Gazdar a close aide of Zakir Naik

Mumbai: In what can spell trouble for Amir Gazdar, close confidante of controversial televangelist Zakir Naik, the Bombay High Court on Monday issued him a notice. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Gazdar, by a special court.

The notice was issued by a single-judge bench of Justice Anant Badar, who was approached by ED. The central agency has sought cancellation of the bail granted to Gazdar by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, in July 2017. It may be recalled the special court had granted bail to Gazdar observing that there was no material to prove his role in the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), a NGO founded by Naik, who is facing charges of spreading hatred through his speeches. It may be noted IRF has been declared as an ‘unlawful’ organisation.

The ED had arrested Gazdar earlier this year contending that he laundered money outside India. Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar, the special counsel for ED said, “Firstly, we have highlighted Gazdar’s close association with Naik. Secondly, it is our case that Gazdar along with Naik had floated at least six dummy companies. There was a transaction of cash of nearly Rs 100 crore,” Venegaonkar added.