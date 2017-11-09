Bombay High Court grants extension of tenure employees hired in place of Marathas

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday extended by 11 months, the tenure of the employees recruited on the 16 per cent posts reserved for the Maratha Community. The extension was granted by a division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice Mahesh Sonak. This comes in response to a civil application moved by the Maharashtra government seeking extension of the tenure.

It may be recalled that the HC had in 2015, disallowed the government to fill up the 16 per cent posts in various departments since the decision to grant reservation was challenged by several persons. However, the HC had later relaxed the condition and had allowed the government to recruit candidates from the open merit category in these posts, but with a rider of temporary appointment.

Since then, the government has appointed several hundreds of employees in its various departments on a temporary basis. The government had initially appointed these employees for a period of 11 months. However, since all the matters pertaining to the Maratha Reservation, are yet to be heard and decided finally, the HC had time and again extended the tenure of these employees by a few months.

Earlier this year, the division bench of CJ Chellur and Justice Sonak had extended the tenure by six months which ends on November 3. Accordingly, the government had moved the judges to consider extending the tenure by more six months. Citing the observation of the HC that ‘no useful purpose would be served by keeping teaching posts vacant’ the government has sought permission to allow extend the extension of the employees, who are appointed on temporary basis.