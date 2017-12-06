Bombay High Court gives Mumbai University another chance for on-screen evaluation of exams

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today gave the University of Mumbai another chance to ensure that the technical glitches it faced with the on-screen marking (OSM) system during the summer semester are not repeated during the winter semester this year.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by students and the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union challenging the OSM system for assessing papers online.

“Earlier the university went on to introduce the system without doing proper homework. But now we are informed by the state government that the glitches have been identified and remedial measures have been undertaken,” a division bench of Justices B R Gavai and Manish Pitale said.

“We are of the view that taking into consideration the fact that the government has stepped in and monitored the new system, it would be appropriate to give the university another chance to conduct the OSM system,” the court said.

The petitions were filed after the university earlier this year faced problems with the system and failed to declare the summer semester results in time.

The university’s lawyer, Rui Rodrigues, today informed the high court that the present semester’s exams are likely to get over by mid-December and the results are expected to be declared after 45 days.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on February 14.

The state government today filed an affidavit saying several meetings were held with the university’s vice chancellor, and Maharashtra’s governor and chief minister to discuss the difficulties faced by the varsity in declaring the results.

“After discussing all the pros and cons, it was decided that the Mumbai University, being a premier university, the OSM system shall be continued for the second half of the examinations of this year too. All issues will be resolved before commencement of the exams,” the affidavit said.